The ALCS and NLCS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Houston Astros grabbed a 2-0 series lead against the New York Yankees on Thursday night in Houston. The San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, are tied 1-1 in the NLCS ahead of Friday night's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

League Championship Series schedule



Date Matchup Time/Score TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 Game 1: Phillies at Padres PHI 2, SD 0 FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 2: Phillies at Padres SD 8, PHI 5 Fox/FS1 Game 1: Yankees at Astros HOU 4, NYY 2 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 Game 2: Yankees at Astros HOU 3, NYY 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 Game 3: Padres at Phillies 7:37 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 3: Astros at Yankees 5:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 4: Padres at Phillies 7:45 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 5: Padres at Phillies 2:37 p.m. ET FS1 Game 4: Astros at Yankees 7:07 p.m. ET TBS Monday, Oct. 24 Game 5: Astros at Yankees (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 6: Phillies at Padres (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 6: Yankees at Astros (if nec.) 6:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 7: Phillies at Padres (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 26 Game 7: Yankees at Astros (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

World Series

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

League Division Series (completed)



Wild Card Series (completed)

