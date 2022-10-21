mlb-bracket-2022-phi-hou-sd.png
CBS Sports

The ALCS and NLCS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Houston Astros grabbed a 2-0 series lead against the New York Yankees on Thursday night in Houston. The San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, are tied 1-1 in the NLCS ahead of Friday night's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

mlb-bracket-2022-yanks.png
CBS Sports

League Championship Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Phillies at Padres

PHI 2, SD 0

FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Phillies at Padres 

SD 8, PHI 5

Fox/FS1

Game 1: Yankees at Astros

HOU 4, NYY 2

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Yankees at Astros

HOU 3, NYY 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Padres at Phillies

7:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 3: Astros at Yankees

5:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 4: Padres at Phillies

7:45 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Padres at Phillies

2:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Game 4: Astros at Yankees

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

Game 5: Astros at Yankees (if nec.)

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 6: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game 6: Yankees at Astros (if nec.)

6:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 7: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Game 7: Yankees at Astros (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

World Series

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox

League Division Series (completed)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox


Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS


Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. PadresLAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox


Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2

TBS


Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 9, ATL 1

FS1


Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 2, LAD 1

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI, 8, ATL 3

FS1


Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)

TBS


Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

CLE 6, NYY 5

TBS


Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees

NYY 4, CLE 2

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 5, CLE 1

TBS

Wild Card Series (completed)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORETV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0 (15)

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN