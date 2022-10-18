mlb-bracket-2022-phi-hou-sd.png
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will square off Tuesday afternoon in The Bronx with a trip to the ALCS on the line, a day after rain washed away their scheduled Game 5. The Houston Astros await the winner, and the ALCS gets going Wednesday night in Texas. In the National League, the Padres and Phillies get the NLCS started Tuesday night with Game 1 in San Diego.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

League Division Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox

Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS

Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres LAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox

Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2

TBS

Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 9, ATL 1

FS1

Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 2, LAD 1

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI, 8, ATL 3

FS1

Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)

TBS

Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

CLE 6, NYY 5

TBS

Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees

NYY 4, CLE 2

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS

League Championship Series

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Phillies at Padres

8:03 p.m. ET

FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Phillies at Padres 

4:35 p.m. ET

Fox/FS1

Game 1: TBD at Astros

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: TBD at Astros

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Padres at Phillies

7:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 3: Astros at TBD

5:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 4: Padres at Phillies

7:45 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Padres at Phillies (if nec.)

2:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Game 4: Astros at TBD

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

Game 5: Astros at TBD (if nec.)

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 6: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game 6: TBD at Astros (if nec.)

6:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 7: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Game 7: TBD at Astros (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

World Series

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORETV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0 (15)

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN