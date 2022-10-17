The New York Yankees kept their season alive Sunday night with a Game 4 win in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros all clinched their spots in baseball's final four during a stunning Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner.

The National League's top two teams both were sent packing in the NLDS, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. In the American League, the Astros finished a sweep of the Mariners, but needed 18 innings to do so in a bizarre 1-0 win.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated last weekend in the Wild Card Series. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

League Division Series schedule



League Championship Series

Date Matchup Time/Score TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 Game 1: Phillies at Padres 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 2: Phillies at Padres 4:35 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Game 1: TBD at Astros 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 Game 2: TBD at Astros 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Friday, Oct. 21 Game 3: Padres at Phillies 7:37 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 3: Astros at TBD 5:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 4: Padres at Phillies 7:45 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 5: Padres at Phillies (if nec.) 2:37 p.m. ET FS1 Game 4: Astros at TBD 7:07 p.m. ET TBS Monday, Oct. 24 Game 5: Astros at TBD (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 6: Phillies at Padres (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 6: TBD at Astros (if nec.) 6:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 7: Phillies at Padres (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 26 Game 7: TBD at Astros (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

World Series

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

