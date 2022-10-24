The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Houston Astros are going for the second year in a row. Both teams won the pennant on Sunday, and they'll have plenty of time to rest up before World Series Game 1 on Friday. The Phillies ousted the Padres in NLCS Game 5, coming from behind to win on Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the eighth inning. The Astros, meanwhile, finished off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. It's Houston's fourth AL pennant in six years.
These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
League Championship Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 1: Phillies at Padres
|PHI 2, SD 0
FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Game 2: Phillies at Padres
|SD 8, PHI 5
Fox/FS1
Game 1: Yankees at Astros
|HOU 4, NYY 2
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
Game 2: Yankees at Astros
|HOU 3, NYY 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 3: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 4, SD 2
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
Game 3: Astros at Yankees
|HOU 5, NYY 0
TBS
Game 4: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 10, SD 6
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23
Game 5: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 4, SD 3
FS1
Game 4: Astros at Yankees
|HOU 6, NYY 5
TBS
World Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1: Phillies at Astros
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2: Phillies at Astros
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3: Astros at Phillies
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4: Astros at Phillies
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.): Astros at Phillies
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros
Fox
League Division Series (completed)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|PHI 7, ATL 6
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 8, SEA 7
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 4, CLE 1
TBS
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|LAD 5, SD 3
|FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|ATL 3, PHI 0
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 4, SEA 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|CLE 4, NYY 2
TBS
Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI 9, ATL 1
FS1
Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 2, LAD 1
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI, 8, ATL 3
FS1
Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros
|HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)
TBS
Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees
|CLE 6, NYY 5
TBS
Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees
|NYY 4, CLE 2
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 5, CLE 1
TBS
Wild Card Series (completed)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN