The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Houston Astros are going for the second year in a row. Both teams won the pennant on Sunday, and they'll have plenty of time to rest up before World Series Game 1 on Friday. The Phillies ousted the Padres in NLCS Game 5, coming from behind to win on Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the eighth inning. The Astros, meanwhile, finished off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. It's Houston's fourth AL pennant in six years.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

League Championship Series schedule



World Series schedule

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1: Phillies at Astros Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2: Phillies at Astros Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3: Astros at Phillies Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4: Astros at Phillies Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.): Astros at Phillies Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros Fox

League Division Series (completed)



Wild Card Series (completed)

