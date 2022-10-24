mlb-bracket-2022-phi-hou-sd.png
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Houston Astros are going for the second year in a row. Both teams won the pennant on Sunday, and they'll have plenty of time to rest up before World Series Game 1 on Friday. The Phillies ousted the Padres in NLCS Game 5, coming from behind to win on Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the eighth inning. The Astros, meanwhile, finished off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. It's Houston's fourth AL pennant in six years.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

League Championship Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Phillies at Padres

PHI 2, SD 0

FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Phillies at Padres 

SD 8, PHI 5

Fox/FS1

Game 1: Yankees at Astros

HOU 4, NYY 2

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Yankees at Astros

HOU 3, NYY 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Padres at Phillies

PHI 4, SD 2

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 3: Astros at Yankees

HOU 5, NYY 0

TBS

Game 4: Padres at Phillies

PHI 10, SD 6

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Padres at Phillies

PHI 4, SD 3

FS1

Game 4: Astros at Yankees

HOU 6, NYY 5

TBS

World Series schedule

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies at Astros

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies at Astros

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3: Astros at Phillies

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4: Astros at Phillies

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.): Astros at Phillies

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros

Fox

League Division Series (completed)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox


Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS


Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. PadresLAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox


Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2

TBS


Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 9, ATL 1

FS1


Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 2, LAD 1

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI, 8, ATL 3

FS1


Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)

TBS


Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

CLE 6, NYY 5

TBS


Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees

NYY 4, CLE 2

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 5, CLE 1

TBS

Wild Card Series (completed)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORETV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0 (15)

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN