After an 11-year absence from the postseason, it took just one game for the Philadelphia Phillies to produce a memorable moment in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Phillies exploded for six runs in the ninth inning on their way to a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series on Friday. The Cardinals, winners of the NL Central, will look to stay alive in this best-of-three series in Game 2 on Saturday. Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA) will start for St. Louis while Philadelphia will send Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 to the hill.

Phillies vs. Cardinals money line: St. Louis +105, Philadelphia -125

Phillies vs. Cardinals over-under: 6.5 runs

Phillies vs. Cardinals run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+143)

PHI: The Phillies are 5-3 against the Cardinals this season

STL: The Cardinals returned +792 on the money line at home this season

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis has its back against the wall, but the Cardinals have been great at home this season. They went 53-29 at home and even had a record above .500 as home underdogs. Mikolas was 10-4 at home this season with a 2.38 ERA.

The Cardinals have one of the best 1-2 hitting punches in the league in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt hit .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBI. Arenado hit .293 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. Albert Pujols turned back the clock late in the season as he surpassed 700 career home runs.

Why you should back the Phillies

Nola has thrown some gems late in the season. He had a 2.93 ERA in September and gave up no earned runs in three of his last five starts. Philadelphia has a 5-3 record on the season against St. Louis, so the Phillies have confidence they can end this series in Game 2.

Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto all have a lot of power and this offense showed the ability to score in bunches when it put six on the board in the ninth inning on Friday.

