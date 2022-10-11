The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers clash in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday evening. San Diego outmatched the New York Mets 2-1 in the Wild Card round, while Los Angeles rolls into the 2022 MLB playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the National League. Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA) is on the hill for San Diego, while Los Angeles will go with Julio Urias (17-7, 2.16 ERA).

The first pitch is set for 9:37 p.m. ET from Los Angeles. The Dodgers are listed at -235 in the money line (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.

Padres vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -235, Padres +192

Padres vs. Dodgers run-line: San Diego +1.5 (-115)

Padres vs. Dodgers over-under: 7 runs

SD: Padres are 6-0 in their last six Tuesday games

LAD: Under is 4-0 in the Dodgers' last four overall

Why you should back the Dodgers

Shortstop Trea Turner is a complete hitter with the outstanding skills to make an impact constantly. Turner knows how to make contact with regularity while owning sure hands. The 29-year-old is patient at the dish and can draw his fair share of walks. He finished the regular season batting .298 with 21 home runs and career-highs in both doubles (39) and RBI (100).

Right fielder Mookie Betts is an all-around batter with great bat control, plate coverage and patience. Betts is able to produce extra-base hits, spraying the ball into any gap on the diamond. The six-time All-Star recorded a batting average of .269 with 82 RBI, while leading the NL with 117 runs scored. He was also tied for fifth in the league in home runs (35).

Why you should back the Padres

Right fielder Juan Soto has been a smooth addition to this ball club as he can hit for average with superb home-run power. The two-time All-Star has electric hands, quickly turning on a pitch he likes, while also drawing a fair share of walks. In the Wild Card round, Soto had a batting average of .333 with two runs driven in. In his last outing, he went 2-for-4 with two base hits.

Third baseman Manny Machado is an all-around weapon for San Diego. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Machado plays stellar defense at the corner with good instincts and a cannon of an arm. The six-time All-Star has displayed good power to all fields with outstanding bat control. During the regular reason, Machado led the team in batting average (.298), home runs (32) and RBI (102).

