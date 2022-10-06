The New York Mets host their first playoff game in six years when they take on the San Diego Padres on Friday in the opener of their 2022 National League Wild Card Series. New York (101-61), which posted the fourth 100-win season in franchise history and first since 1988, hasn't appeared in the postseason since losing to San Francisco at home in the 2016 NL Wild Card Game. The Padres (89-73), who qualified for the playoffs for the second time in three years, won four of their six meetings with the Mets this season - including two of three in New York. Max Scherzer is slated to start for New York, while Yu Darvish is taking the mound for San Diego.

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. New York is a -155 money-line favorite (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Padres are +130 underdogs, while the over/under for total runs scored is 6. Before making any Padres vs. Mets picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it entered the final week of the regular season on an 18-8 run on top-rated money-line MLB picks, returning almost $700 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Padres, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Padres money line: New York -155, San Diego +130

Mets vs. Padres over/under: 6 runs

Mets vs. Padres run line: New York -1.5

NYM: The Mets have lost five of their last six postseason games

SD: The Padres are 1-5 in their last six road playoff contests

Mets vs. Padres picks: See picks here



Why you should back the Mets

New York posted one of the best home records in the major leagues this year at 54-27 and won eight of its final nine games at Citi Field. The Mets enter the playoffs in top form offensively as they ended the regular season by scoring a total of 21 runs against Washington during a three-game sweep at home. Jeff McNeil concluded the campaign with a 10-game hitting streak during which he recorded eight multi-hit performances and went on to win the NL batting title with a .326 average.

The Mets also possess a dangerous power threat in Pete Alonso, who was second in the senior circuit with 40 home runs. The 27-year-old slugger also registered a career-high 131 RBI, which led the NL and tied him with Aaron Judge of the crosstown Yankees for most in the majors. Francisco Lindor also had his most productive season as he drove in 107 runs to finish third in the NL.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego received some impressive efforts from its starting pitchers against the Mets in the regular season, including two by Yu Darvish. The five-time All-Star allowed only two hits over seven scoreless innings in a home victory on June 7 and limited the Mets to one run and four hits with nine strikeouts over seven frames on July 22 in a triumph at Citi Field. In eight career starts against New York, Darvish has gone 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 0.74 WHIP while registering 58 strikeouts and issuing only nine walks over 52 ⅔ innings.

The Padres had the fourth-best road mark in the NL this year, finishing at 45-36 after winning five of their final six games away from home. Manny Machado had a superb season at the plate, finishing tied for fourth in the senior circuit with a .298 batting average while hitting 32 homers and driving in 102 runs. San Diego has another dangerous offensive weapon in Juan Soto, who is a proven postseason performer as he had five home runs and 14 RBI in 17 games during Washington's run to the world championship in 2019.

How to make Mets vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8 total runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Padres? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Padres vs. Mets you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.