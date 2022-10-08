The San Diego Padres hit up Max Scherzer for seven earned runs in a 7-1 blowout of the New York Mets on Friday night and now hold a 1-0 lead in the 2022 NL Wild Card Series. But the Mets will have the luxury of turning to another winner of multiple Cy Youngs with Jacob deGrom taking the mound in Game 2. San Diego isn't likely to be frightened after its offensive outpouring on Friday given that deGrom has a 6.00 ERA over his last four starts but Padres starter Blake Snell is only 3-3 with a 1.33 career WHIP against the Mets.

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 7:37 p.m. ET. New York is listed as a -178 favorite (risk $178 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Mets vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 5.5. Before making any Padres vs. Mets picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it entered the final week of the regular season on an 18-8 run on top-rated money-line MLB picks, returning almost $700 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Padres, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Padres money line: New York -178, San Diego +150

Mets vs. Padres over/under: 5.5 runs

Mets vs. Padres run line: New York -1.5 (+143)

NYM: The Over is 6-1 in New York's last seven home games

SD: San Diego is 6-1 in its last seven road games

Mets vs. Padres picks: See picks here



Why you should back the Mets

New York posted one of the best home records in the major leagues this season at 54-27 after winning eight of its final nine games at Citi Field but lost two of three when San Diego visited in July. And after Friday's loss with Scherzer on the bump, deGrom will need to erase the taste of arguably the worst month of his career.

The two-time NL Cy Young winner has a 1.28 career ERA in 10 career starts against the Padres and the current San Diego roster has a career OPS of .570 against him. Eduardo Escobar had four multi-hit games in his last eight regular-season contests and he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double on Friday off Yu Darvish. The 33-year-old switch-hitter had an .817 OPS and hit nine of his 20 home runs against left-handed pitching this season.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego has to be feeling confident having won five of seven against the Mets this season and coming off a trouncing of three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer. Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado, Josh Bell and Trent Grisham all hit home runs on Friday night twirled seven strong innings. The Mets hit Snell up for four earned runs in four innings back on June 6 but he rebounded by throwing five scoreless innings against them on July 23.

Snell has a 2.78 career ERA against the Mets but the offensive output will be critical on Saturday. The Padres have now scored five runs or more in four of their last six games overall and deGrom's recent struggles could give them some hope for putting up a big crooked number early just like they did against Scherzer.

How to make Mets vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.5 total runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Padres? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Padres vs. Mets you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.