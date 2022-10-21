After splitting their first two games, the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies switch venues for Game 3 of their National League Championship Series on Friday. The Padres drew even in the series with an 8-5 win in San Diego on Wednesday. The Phillies (87-75) are the sixth-seed after placing third in the NL East. They defeated St. Louis 2-0 in the Wild Card round before knocking off the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS. The fifth seeded Padres (89-73) finished second in the NL West, then defeated the second-seeded New York Mets 2-1 before ousting the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1. The Phillies lead the all-time series over the Padres 279-224.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 7:37 p.m. ET. San Diego is a slight -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Padres vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Padres picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the league championship round on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and NLCS predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Phillies money line: San Diego -115 Philadelphia -105

Padres vs. Phillies over-under: 7.5 runs

Padres vs. Phillies run line: San Diego -1.5 (+143)

SD: The Padres are 18-4 in their last 22 games following an off day

PHI: The Phillies are 4-1 in their last five games following a loss

Phillies vs. Padres picks: See picks here



Why you should back the Padres

San Diego will send right-hander Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA during the regular season) to the mound. Musgrove has been sharp in the postseason, tossing a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Mets in Game 3 of their Wild Card round and then shutting the Dodgers down in Game 4 of the NLDS on two runs and six hits in six innings in the Padres' 5-3 win on Oct. 15. Musgrove has had success against the Phillies in his career, going 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA. In 27 innings, he has allowed 19 hits, nine earned runs with five walks and 27 strikeouts.

Offensively, third baseman Manny Machado was a difference-maker in Game 2, going 3-for-5 with a home run. In nine postseason games this year, Machado has four multi-hit games, with three homers and six RBI. He was a big reason for San Diego's success against the Dodgers in the NLDS, going 5-for-14 (.357) with a double, homer and two RBIs. He has flexed some power against Philadelphia, hitting three doubles, one triple and eight homers in 26 regular-season games against the Phillies.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia will counter with left-hander Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA). He pitched in Game 1 of the NLDS series against Atlanta, getting a no-decision in Philadelphia's 7-6 win. In that game, he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run and three hits, while walking five and striking out five. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in one career start against San Diego. In 7 1/3 innings, he allowed seven hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out three.

Offensively, the Phillies are led by outfielder/designated hitter Bryce Harper, who has been on fire. He has at least two hits in five of eight postseason games with four doubles, four homers and seven RBI. He homered in Game 1 of the NLCS and was 2-for-4 with a double in Game 2. In 45 career regular-season games against San Diego, Harper is hitting .300 with four doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 39 RBIs.

How to make Padres vs. Phillies

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's NLCS picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Padres vs. Phillies? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.