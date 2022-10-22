The Philadelphia Phillies can come within one game of a World Series appearance when they face the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night. Philadelphia split its road games in San Diego to open the series before notching a 4-2 win in Game 3 on Friday. Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger will be on the mound for the Padres, while left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter is opening up for the Phillies in what is expected to be a bullpen game.

The game from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is slated to begin at 7:45 p.m. ET. The game is currently listed as a -110 pick'em (risk $110 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Padres vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Phillies vs. Padres picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Phillies money line: San Diego -110, Philadelphia -110

Padres vs. Phillies over-under: 8 runs

Padres vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+180)

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego has been responding to tough situations throughout the MLB playoffs 2022. The Padres picked up a road win against the Mets in a decisive Game 3 in the NL Wild Card round and then won three straight games against the Dodgers after dropping the series opener. They also responded from a Game 1 loss in this series, so there is nothing to suggest that they will back down from this challenge.

Falter was not in Philadelphia's rotation when the season began, and he is making the first postseason start of his career. Falter has not pitched since Oct. 5, so it will be difficult for him to slow down a strong lineup after having 17 days off. Clevinger has plenty of playoff experience to draw from and the Padres have won five of their last seven games as underdogs.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia has less pressure entering this game, as it took control of the series with its Game 3 win on Friday night. Falter isn't likely to go too deep into this game, while San Diego needs Clevinger to throw at least five innings. The Phillies have more options as far as pitching is concerned, and their lineup has been hot this postseason.

Designated hitter Bryce Harper is in line to be the MVP of October, racking up 14 hits with four home runs and seven RBI. The Padres have now struggled at the plate twice during this series, with Manny Machado and Juan Soto going a combined 1 of 7 at the plate on Friday. Philadelphia has won four of the last five meetings between these teams and has a chance to pull within one game of a World Series appearance on Saturday.

How to make Padres vs. Phillies

