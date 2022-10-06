The Tampa Bay Rays travel to Progressive Field to play the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon. Cleveland heads into the 2022 MLB playoffs as the No. 3 seed after winning the AL Central. On the other side, Tampa Bay secured a wild card spot and sits as the No. 6 seed. Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA) is starting for Cleveland, while Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA) gets the nod for Tampa Bay.

The first pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET. Cleveland is listed at -125 on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 6.

Rays vs. Guardians money line: Guardians -120, Rays +105

Rays vs. Guardians run line: Guardians -1.5 (+185)

Rays vs. Guardians over/under: 6 runs

CLE: Guardians are 4-0 in their last four Friday games

TB: Rays are 4-0 in their last four games following an off day

Why you should back the Guardians

Third baseman Jose Ramirez is an all-around player for Cleveland. Ramirez can be a switch-hitter with superb bat speed and plate coverage. The four-time All-Star generates good power to all parts of the field. He also plays solid defense in the corner with a strong arm. He finished the regular season hitting .280 with 29 home runs while ranking third in the league in RBI (126).

Shortstop Amed Rosario is also an important piece for Cleveland. Rosario has been a superb defender with great instincts, a strong throwing arm and excellent hands. The 26-year-old owns an effortless swing with a line-drive swing. He was batting .283 with 11 home runs and 71 RBI. On Oct. 4, he went 3-for-4 with three base hits and one run scored.

Why you should back the Rays

Left fielder Randy Arozarena is a true speedster in the outfield and on base. Arozarena owns blazing speed to steal bases and recover plenty of ground defensively. The 27-year-old has good pitch recognition skills with home run power. He led the team in home runs (20), RBI (89) and hits (154). Arozarena also finished the season tied for fourth in the MLB in stolen bases (32).

Third baseman Yandy Diaz is another two-way player for Tampa Bay. Diaz can be a solid run-producer and secure hits to get on base. The 31-year-old constantly plays stout defense in the corner with great throwing strength and accuracy. He was batting .296 with nine home runs and 57 RBI to wrap up the regular season. On Sept. 30, he went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in.

