The Cleveland Guardians were 10-1 longshots to win the AL Central this year, but now they're just one win away from punching their ticket to the ALDS in the 2022 MLB playoffs. They won Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday by a 2-1 margin and now they'll look for the closeout in Game 2 of this Wild Card Series. Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA) will start for the Rays with Cleveland sending Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA) to the hill.

Rays vs. Guardians money line: Guardians -115, Rays -105

Rays vs. Guardians run line: Guardians -1.5 (+205)

Rays vs. Guardians over/under: 6 runs

CLE: Guardians are 5-2 agains the Rays this season

TB: Glasnow had a 0.93 WHIP in 2021 and has a 0.90 WHIP in two starts this season

Why you should back the Guardians

Tampa Bay is near the bottom of the league in several hitting categories, and those offensive woes were apparent in Game 1. The Rays had just three hits as they were held to a single run. Now Cleveland is in a great spot with McKenzie on the hill. The 25-year old righty had the fifth-best WHIP in the league this year at 0.95. He enters the playoffs full of confidence after giving up a total of just nine earned runs in his last six starts.

Cleveland isn't an offensive juggernaut but it has the better season-long numbers. The Guardians were seventh in the league in batting average (.254) and 15th in runs score (698). Jose Ramirez leads the way with 29 home runs and his two-run shot was the difference maker in Game 1.

Why you should back the Rays

Glasnow is making his third start coming off Tommy John surgery, but he's been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league in recent years when healthy. He has a 16-4 record since 2019 and his ERA has been over 2.66 just one season during that span. It's uncertain how deep he'll be allowed to go in this one, but he's backed by a great bullpen.

That unit had the seventh-best ERA in the league (3.35) and the third-most strikeouts (658). The Rays don't have a particularly deep lineup, but the top part consisting of Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena certainly has the ability to get hot and extend this series.

