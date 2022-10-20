The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continued Wednesday as the Astros and Padres picked up key wins in the LCS round. The Astros struck first in their ALCS matchup against the Yankees, taking Game 1 at home behind a stellar start from Justin Verlander. The Padres, meanwhile, evened the NLCS at 1-1 with a Game 2 win over the Phillies. ALCS Game 2 is set for Thursday, while NLCS Game 3 will be played Friday night.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Eight teams -- the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- have been eliminated in the first two rounds. The Dodgers, Braves and Mets all won at least 100 games this year, but none of them won a single series in the postseason.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule.

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.

There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.

The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

League Championship Series schedule (best-of-seven)