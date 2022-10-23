schwarber-phillies-nlcs-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs rolled on Saturday with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies closing in on the World Series. The Phillies have a 3-1 lead in the NLCS over the San Diego Padres after winning Game 4 at home on Saturday night. In the American League, the Yankees' backs are against the wall as the Astros have opened up a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Yankees will try to save their season on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Eight teams -- the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- have been eliminated in the first two rounds. The Dodgers, Braves and Mets all won at least 100 games this year, but none of them won a single series in the postseason.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

  • The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
  • There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.
  • The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

League Championship Series schedule (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Padres vs. Phillies

PHI 2, SD 0

FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Padres vs. Phillies

SD 8, PHI 5

Fox/FS1


Game 1: Astros vs. Yankees

HOU 4, NYY 2

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Astros vs. Yankees

HOU 3, NYY 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Phillies vs. Padres

PHI 4, SD 2

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 3: Yankees vs. Astros

HOU 5, NYY 0

TBS


Game 4: Phillies vs. Padres

PHI 10, SD 6

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Phillies vs. Padres

2:37 p.m. ET

FS1


Game 4: Yankees vs. Astros

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

Game 5: Yankees vs. Astros (if nec.)

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 6: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game 6: Astros vs. Yankees (if nec.)

6:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 7: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Game 7: Yankees vs. Astros (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS