soto-getty-7.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Tuesday as the NLCS between the Padres and Phillies gets going in San Diego. NLCS Game 1 is the second game of the day. Earlier, the Yankees ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 to advance to the ALCS. The Astros will host the Yankees in ALCS Game 1 on Wednesday night.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Eight teams -- the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- have been eliminated in the first two rounds. The Dodgers, Braves and Mets all won at least 100 games this year, but none of them won a single series in the postseason.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

  • The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
  • There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.
  • The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

League Division Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox


Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS


Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres LAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox


Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2 

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2 (10)

TBS

Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 9, ATL 1

FS1


Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 2, LAD 1

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 8, ATL 3

FS1


Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)

TBS


Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

CLE 6, NYY 5

TBS


Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees

NYY 4, CLE 2

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians 

NYY 5, CLE 1

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Padres vs. Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Padres vs. Phillies

4:35 p.m. ET

Fox/FS1


Game 1: Astros vs. TBD

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Astros vs. TBD

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Phillies vs. Padres

7:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 3: TBD vs. Astros

5:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 4: Phillies vs. Padres

7:45 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Phillies vs. Padres (if nec.)

2:37 p.m. ET

FS1


Game 4: TBD vs. Astros

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

Game 5: TBD vs. Astros (if nec.)

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 6: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game 6: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.)

6:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 7: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Game 7: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS