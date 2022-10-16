yankees-alds-getty.png
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Sunday with the Yankees facing elimination in Cleveland. The Guardians took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five ALDS on Saturday night with a wild, walk-off win and can move on to the ALCS with another victory. The Astros, who completed a sweep of the Mariners in an 18-inning battle on Saturday, await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the next round.

In the National League, the two lowest seeds knocked out the two highest seeds on Saturday to complete NLDS upsets. First, the Phillies ousted the defending champion Braves in Game 4, before the Padres sent the 111-win Dodgers packing. The fifth-seeded Padres will host the sixth-seeded Phillies in NLCS Game 1 on Tuesday night.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Four teams -- the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the best-of-three Wild Card Series last weekend.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

  • The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
  • There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.
  • The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

League Division Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox


Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS


Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. PadresLAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox


Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2 

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2 (10)

TBS

Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 9, ATL 1

FS1


Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 2, LAD 1

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 8, ATL 3

FS1


Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)

TBS


Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

CLE 6, NYY 5

TBS


Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Monday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Padres vs. Phillies

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Padres vs. Phillies

Fox or FS1

Game 1: Astros vs. TBD

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Astros vs. TBD

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Phillies vs. Padres

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 4: Phillies vs. Padres

Fox or FS1

Game 3: Astros vs. TBD

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Phillies vs. Padres (if nec.)

FS1

Game 4: Astros vs. TBD

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

Game 6: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

FS1

Game 5: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.)

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game 7: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

Fox or FS1

Game 6: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.)

TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Game 7: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.)

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN