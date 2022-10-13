Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Thursday with a pair of ALDS matchups. It's Game 2 for Astros-Mariners and Yankees-Guardians as Houston and New York try to take 2-0 series leads at home. A rainy forecast in New York, however, could delay or postpone Yankees-Guardians. In the NLDS, the Padres and Braves picked up wins on Wednesday night to even their series against the Dodgers and Phillies. Those series resume with Game 3 on Friday.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Four teams -- the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the best-of-three Wild Card Series over the weekend.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule.

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.

There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.

The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Do note game times on Sunday, Oct. 9 are subject to change.

League Division Series schedule

Date Matchup Time/Score TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies PHI 7, ATL 6 Fox

Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners HOU 8, SEA 7 TBS

Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians NYY 4, CLE 1 TBS

Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres LAD 5, SD 3 FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies ATL 3, PHI 0 Fox

Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres SD 5, LAD 3 FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners 3:37 p.m. ET TBS

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves 4:37 p.m. ET FS1

Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers 8:37 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves 2:07 p.m. ET FS1

Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros 4:07 p.m. ET TBS

Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers 9:37 p.m. ET FS1 Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Mariners vs. Astros (if nec.) 3:07 p.m. ET TBS

Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.) 4:37 p.m. ET FS1

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees (if nec.) 7:07 p.m. ET TBS

Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.) 9:07 p.m. ET FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.) 5:07 p.m. ET TNT

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)