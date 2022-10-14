giancarlo-stanton-getty-2.png
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason rolls on Friday with a jam-packed, three-game schedule. The Guardians tied their ALDS matchup with the Yankees with an extra-inning win in Game 2 to start the day. Friday finishes up with Game 3 for both NLDS matchups: Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers. Both National League series are tied 1-1.

The Astros took a 2-0 series lead in the other ALDS matchup over the Seattle Mariners. The M's will try to bounce back Saturday in Game 3 in their first home playoff game in 21 years.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Four teams -- the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the best-of-three Wild Card Series over the weekend.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

  • The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
  • There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.
  • The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Do note game times on Sunday, Oct. 9 are subject to change.

League Division Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox


Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS


Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. PadresLAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox


Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2 

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2 (10)

TBS

Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

4:37 p.m. ET

FS1


Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

8:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

2:07 p.m. ET

FS1


Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

9:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Mariners vs. Astros (if nec.)

3:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)

4:37 p.m. ET

FS1


Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees (if nec.)

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)

9:07 p.m. ET

FS1

Monday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)

5:07 p.m. ET

TNT


Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS, Game 1

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS, Game 2

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 1

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS, Game 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS, Game 4

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 4

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox and FS1

ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN