Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Monday as the Yankees host the Guardians in a decisive ALDS Game 5. The Yankees kept their season going Sunday night thanks to a win over the Guardians in ALDS Game 4 to tie the series, 2-2. The Astros, who completed a sweep of the Mariners in an 18-inning battle on Saturday, await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the next round.

In the National League, the two lowest seeds knocked out the two highest seeds on Saturday to complete NLDS upsets. First, the Phillies ousted the defending champion Braves in Game 4, before the Padres sent the 111-win Dodgers packing. The fifth-seeded Padres will host the sixth-seeded Phillies in NLCS Game 1 on Tuesday night.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Four teams -- the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the best-of-three Wild Card Series last weekend.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule.

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.

There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.

The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

League Division Series schedule

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Date Matchup Time/Score TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 Game 1: Padres vs. Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 2: Padres vs. Phillies 4:35 p.m. ET Fox/FS1

Game 1: Astros vs. TBD 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 Game 2: Astros vs. TBD 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Friday, Oct. 21 Game 3: Phillies vs. Padres 7:37 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 3: TBD vs. Astros 5:07 p.m. ET TBS

Game 4: Phillies vs. Padres 7:45 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 5: Phillies vs. Padres (if nec.) 2:37 p.m. ET FS1

Game 4: TBD vs. Astros 7:07 p.m. ET TBS Monday, Oct. 24 Game 5: TBD vs. Astros (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ET TBS

Game 6: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 6: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.) 6:07 p.m. ET TBS

Game 7: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 26 Game 7: Astros vs. TBD (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

