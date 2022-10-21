stanton-alcs-getty.png
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Friday with NLCS Game 3 between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies took Game 1 Tuesday before the Padres came roaring back in Game 2 to tie the series. In the American League, the Houston Astros have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead against the New York Yankees. That series will take a breather before heading to the Bronx Saturday.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Eight teams -- the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- have been eliminated in the first two rounds. The Dodgers, Braves and Mets all won at least 100 games this year, but none of them won a single series in the postseason.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

  • The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
  • There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.
  • The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information.

League Championship Series schedule (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Padres vs. Phillies

PHI 2, SD 0

FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Padres vs. Phillies

SD 8, PHI 5

Fox/FS1


Game 1: Astros vs. Yankees

HOU 4, NYY 2

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Astros vs. Yankees

HOU 3, NYY 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Phillies vs. Padres

7:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 3: Yankees vs. Astros

5:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 4: Phillies vs. Padres

7:45 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Phillies vs. Padres

2:37 p.m. ET

FS1


Game 4: Yankees vs. Astros

7:07 p.m. ET

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

Game 5: Yankees vs. Astros (if nec.)

4:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 6: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Game 6: Astros vs. Yankees (if nec.)

6:07 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 7: Padres vs. Phillies (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox/FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Game 7: Yankees vs. TBD (if nec.)

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS