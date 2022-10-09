mets-wcs-getty.png
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason is here. The MLB regular season wrapped up Wednesday and the expanded, 12-team playoffs get underway on Friday with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. The Phillies, Mariners and Guardians all advanced to the LDS round on Saturday, completing sweeps of the Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. The Mets and Padres will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday night.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Here are some other things to know about this year's postseason schedule:

  • The best-of-three Wild Card Series will be played on three consecutive days. There is no off-day within the series.
  • There are no off days between Games 4 and 5 of the LDS, or between Games 5 and 6 of the LCS. Travel could be a nightmare should teams on opposite coasts meet.
  • The World Series follows the usual 2-3-2 format with off-days between Games 2 and 3, and Games 5 and 6.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Do note game times on Sunday, Oct. 9 are subject to change.

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN

Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC

Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN

Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0

ESPN2

Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN

Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN

Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, ATL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

7:07 p.m. ET

ESPN

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

Fox or FS1

Game 1: Dodgers vs. TBD

Fox or FS1

Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

TBS

Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

TBS

Wednesday., Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

Fox or FS1

Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD

Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

TBS

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies

FS1

Game 3: Dodgers vs. TBD

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)

FS1

Game 4: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.)

FS1

Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians

TBS

Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

TBS

Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.)

TBS

Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)

FS1

Game 5: Dodgers vs. TBD (if nec.)

FS1

Monday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

TBS

Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS, Game 1

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS, Game 2

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 1

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS, Game 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS, Game 4

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 4

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox and FS1

ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox