schwarber-getty-4.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball has reached the World Series in the 2022 playoffs. MLB's postseason started with 12 teams three weeks ago, and now we're down to the final two: the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Fall Classic kicked off over the weekend, with the teams splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park. The World Series now shifts to Philadelphia for three games, starting with Game 3 on Monday night.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Ten teams -- the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the first three rounds. The Dodgers, Braves and Mets all won at least 100 games this year, but none of them won a single series in the postseason.

The 2022 MLB postseason will stretch beyond October. Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, so that is a guaranteed date. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. It would be the latest World Series game in MLB history. Because the first week of the regular season was postponed due to the owners' lockout, each team had three makeup games added to the end of their schedule. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

2022 World Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV channel

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies at Astros

PHI 6, HOU 5 (10)

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies at Astros

HOU 5, PHI 2

Fox

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3: Astros at Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4: Astros at Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5: Astros at Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox