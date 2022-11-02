The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series over the Houston Astros. The Phillies tied a World Series record with five home runs in their Game 3 win on Tuesday night. Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round. The Phillies ousted the Padres in five games in the NLDS, while the Astros swept the Yankees out of the ALCS.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
World Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1: Phillies at Astros
|PHI 6, HOU 5 (10)
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2: Phillies at Astros
|HOU 5, PHI 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel day
Monday, Oct. 31
Rain out
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 3: Astros at Phillies
|PHI 7, HOU 0
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 4: Astros at Phillies
|8:03 p.m. ET
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Game 5: Astros at Phillies
|8:03 p.m. ET
Fox
Friday, Nov. 4
Travel day
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 6 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros
|8:03 p.m. ET
Fox
|Sunday, Nov. 6
|Game 7 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros
|8:03 p.m. ET
|Fox
League Championship Series (completed)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 1: Phillies at Padres
|PHI 2, SD 0
FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Game 2: Phillies at Padres
|SD 8, PHI 5
Fox/FS1
Game 1: Yankees at Astros
|HOU 4, NYY 2
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
Game 2: Yankees at Astros
|HOU 3, NYY 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 3: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 4, SD 2
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
Game 3: Astros at Yankees
|HOU 5, NYY 0
TBS
Game 4: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 10, SD 6
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23
Game 5: Padres at Phillies
|PHI 4, SD 3
FS1
Game 4: Astros at Yankees
|HOU 6, NYY 5
TBS
League Division Series (completed)
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|PHI 7, ATL 6
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 8, SEA 7
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 4, CLE 1
TBS
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|LAD 5, SD 3
|FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|ATL 3, PHI 0
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 4, SEA 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|CLE 4, NYY 2
TBS
Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI 9, ATL 1
FS1
Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 2, LAD 1
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI, 8, ATL 3
FS1
Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros
|HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)
TBS
Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees
|CLE 6, NYY 5
TBS
Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees
|NYY 4, CLE 2
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 5, CLE 1
TBS
Wild Card Series (completed)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
|
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
|
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
|
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
|
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
|
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
|
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN