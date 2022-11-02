The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series over the Houston Astros. The Phillies tied a World Series record with five home runs in their Game 3 win on Tuesday night. Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round. The Phillies ousted the Padres in five games in the NLDS, while the Astros swept the Yankees out of the ALCS.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

World Series schedule



Date Matchup Time/Score TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1: Phillies at Astros PHI 6, HOU 5 (10) Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2: Phillies at Astros HOU 5, PHI 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel day

Monday, Oct. 31 Rain out

Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 3: Astros at Phillies PHI 7, HOU 0 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 4: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Game 5: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox Friday, Nov. 4 Travel day

Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 6 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Nov. 6 Game 7 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox

League Championship Series (completed)



League Division Series (completed)



Wild Card Series (completed)

