The Houston Astros are one win away from a World Series title. The Astros won back-to-back games on the road over the Philadelphia Phillies to gain a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Astros will look to close things out -- and the Phillies will look to stay alive -- with Game 6 on Saturday night in Houston.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round. The Phillies ousted the Padres in five games in the NLDS, while the Astros swept the Yankees out of the ALCS.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

