The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round. The Phillies ousted the Padres in five games in the NLDS, while the Astros swept the Yankees out of the ALCS.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

World Series schedule



Date Matchup Time/Score TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1: Phillies at Astros PHI 6, HOU 5 (10) Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2: Phillies at Astros HOU 5, PHI 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox

League Championship Series (completed)



League Division Series (completed)



Wild Card Series (completed)

