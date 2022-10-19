The Houston Astros have had the New York Yankees' number in the postseason, knocking the Bronx Bombers out of the playoffs in each of their previous three meetings. Houston attempts to continue its mastery beginning on Wednesday, when it hosts New York in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Championship Series. The Astros, who are making their sixth consecutive appearance in the ALCS, swept Seattle in their AL Division Series, while the Yankees needed five games to get past Cleveland. Houston went 5-2 against New York in the regular season, with both losses coming on walk-off hits. Justin Verlander is getting the start for Houston, while Jameson Taillon is taking the mound for the Yankees.

First pitch at Minute Maid Park is set for 7:37 p.m. ET. Houston is a -195 money-line favorite (risk $195 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Yankees are +162 underdogs, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.



Here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Yankees vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Yankees money line: Houston -195, New York +162

Astros vs. Yankees over/under: 7 runs

Astros vs. Yankees run line: Houston -1.5

HOU: The Astros have won their last four home meetings with New York

NYY: The Yankees are 3-14 in their last 17 ALCS road games

Why you should back the Astros

Since Oct. 1, Houston has won five consecutive contests and seven of its last eight. The Astros won all three regular-season meetings with New York at Minute Maid Park and are 6-1 all-time against the Yankees at home in the postseason. They certainly are more rested than their opponent as they've had three days off since posting an 18-inning triumph at Seattle in the AL Division Series while New York posted a 5-1 home victory against Cleveland on Tuesday in the decisive fifth game of their ALDS.

Yordan Alvarez led the Astros with a career-high 37 home runs during the regular season and has flexed his muscles in the playoffs as well. The 25-year-old Cuban belted a three-run, walk-off shot in Game 1 of the ALDS after delivering a two-run double earlier in the contest and launched a two-run blast in the sixth inning of Game 2 to put the Astros ahead for good. Alvarez and Alex Bregman both are 2-for-6 lifetime against Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon, with each belting a three-run homer off him on June 23.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees are hoping adrenaline will help carry them to victory as they are just 24 hours removed from their must-win triumph over the Guardians. New York led the major leagues with 254 homers during the regular season and continued its power display against Cleveland, belting nine shots in the five-game series. Harrison Bader, who did not go deep in 14 regular-season games after being acquired from St. Louis, led the charge with three blasts.

Aaron Judge, who set the AL single-season record with 62 home runs this year, may be finding his groove at just the right time this postseason. The 30-year-old slugger was just 2-for-16 with nine strikeouts over the first four contests against Cleveland but went 2-for-4 with his second homer of the series in Game 5. Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-16 versus the Guardians, but both hits were home runs - including a three-run shot in the first inning on Tuesday that arguably sealed Cleveland's fate.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 7.7 total runs.

