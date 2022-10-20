It's down to four teams in the 2022 MLB playoffs and the American League Championship will see Game 2 unfold on Thursday evening when the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros. Powered by 11 strikeouts from ace Justin Verlander, Houston won Game 1 of the ALCS at home by a 4-2 final. New York had a short turnaround after its series against Cleveland finished on Tuesday and the Yankees find themselves now looking for a split in Houston to avoid going back home down 0-2 in the series.

First pitch at Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 7:37 p.m. ET. Houston is a -155 money-line favorite (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Yankees are +130 underdogs, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7. Before making any Yankees vs. Astros picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it entered the league championship round on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Yankees, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Yankees vs. Astros:

Yankees vs. Astros money line: Houston -155, New York +130

Yankees vs. Astros over/under: 7 runs

Yankees vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+150)

HOU: The Astros have won their last four home meetings with New York

NYY: The Yankees are 3-14 in their last 17 ALCS road games

Yankees vs. Astros picks: See picks here



Why you should back the Astros

Houston settled for a loss in the World Series last season and the Astros appear to be motivated to knock down anything in their path this year. Overall, Houston has won eight of its last nine games and it is unbeaten in the MLB playoffs 2022 thus far. The Astros have the rest advantage overall in this series and they have a remarkable 7-1 all-time mark at home against the Yankees in postseason play.

Framber Valdez will get the start for Houston and he was electric in the regular season with a 17-6 record and a 2.82 ERA. His 194 strikeouts were a top-15 mark in the league this season. Houston has several hot bats going and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena all went deep in Game 1. Pena had three hits on Wednesday and is batting .350 overall in the playoffs. Yordan Alvarez has a couple playoff home runs already and he leads the team in walks in the playoffs this postseason as some pitchers are choosing to pitch around him.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York should have plenty of urgency to get this series knotted up. History won't be on their side if the Yankees lose since teams with a 2-0 edge in a best-of-seven series have a 74-14 record all-time. New York couldn't solve Verlander in Game 1, but the Yankees have some hitters who have performed well against Valdez. Giancarlo Stanton is 4-for-8 against him lifetime with a home run and three RBI. Gleyber Torres has four RBI against him in eight career at-bats. Home run champion and AL record holder Aaron Judge has gone deep in two of the last four games so New York has several ways it can do damage on offense.

Luis Severino will get the start for New York and he pitched well late in the regular season. He allowed just three total earned runs in his final three starts of the season. He finished the regular season with a 7-3 record, a 3.18 ERA and an impressive WHIP of just 1.00.

How to make Astros vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 7.5 total runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Yankees vs. Astros you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.