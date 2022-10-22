The Houston Astros have a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees but now the series will head to Yankee Stadium with the home team handing the ball to ace Gerrit Cole on Saturday. The five-time all-star led the American League with 257 strikeouts this season and he's already turned in two stellar postseason performances in New York's win over Cleveland in the ALDS. Meanwhile, the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier, who has only pitched an inning and a third since October 1. However, the Astros have all the momentum after the two wins in Houston.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. New York is the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds from Caesars sportsbook. Houston is the +122 underdog and the over/under for total runs is set at 7.

Yankees vs. Astros money line: New York -145, Astros +122

Yankees vs. Astros over/under: 7 runs

Yankees vs. Astros run line: New York -1.5 (+150)

HOU: The Under has hit in five of Houston's last six games

NYY: The Under has hit in four of the Yankees' last five games against the Astros

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees will turn the ball back over to Cole, who delivered two victories for the Yankees during their ALDS win over the Guardians. Cole threw 13 1/3 innings in those two starts and only allowed three earned runs while striking out 16. Cole threw seven innings of one-run ball in a loss to the Astros on June 25 and threw seven shutout innings in his last ALCS start while with the Astros against the Yankees in 2019.

New York will also be hoping that the law of averages are on its offense's side with the team hitting just .138 through the first two games of the series. After a historic 62-homer season, Aaron Judge is just 5-for-28 this postseason but he posted a 1.111 OPS on the year and he's capable of changing the complexion of the series with a single swing.

Why you should back the Astros

Meanwhile, the Astros have gotten two really strong starts from Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander to take a 2-0 series lead. Now they'll turn to Javier, who had a 2.54 ERA over 148 2/3 innings with 194 strikeouts this season. The Yankees have only managed nine hits and four runs over the first two games and three of those four runs came on home runs so the Astros have a clear blueprint for a win if they can keep the Yankees' power at bay.

Valdez was absolutely stellar against the Yankees during the regular season. He threw seven no-hit innings while striking out 13 on his way to a win in New York on June 25 and followed that up with five innings where he surrendered only one run and two hits while taking a no-decision in a 3-2 win on July 21.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 7.7 total runs.

