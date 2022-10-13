The New York Yankees toppled the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday evening. After a day off on Wednesday, the two teams will return to Yankee Stadium on Thursday for Game 2. New York will send Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA) to the mound in search of a 2-0 lead in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Cleveland will counter with former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA) in an attempt to even the best-of-five series.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: Yankees -135, Guardians +115

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 6.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+158)

CLE: The Guardians are 46-36 in road games in 2022

NYY: The Yankees are 58-24 at home this season

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland should be optimistic with Bieber on the mound as he is a three-time All-Star with a Cy Young award in his background. Bieber has elite command, allowing only 1.6 walks per nine innings in 2022, and he posted a 1.04 WHIP with a .613 OPS allowed. Bieber was even better on the road with a 2.65 ERA, and he had a 2.48 ERA in starts after the All-Star break. Cleveland also has a very sound bullpen, ranking No. 2 in the AL in wins above replacement from relievers. Guardians relievers have a 3.05 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning this season.

On offense, Cleveland had the fewest strikeouts in the American League this year, finishing No. 2 in the league in stolen bases and triples. The Guardians were also in the top four of the AL in hits and batting average, with a genuine star in Jose Ramirez in the middle of the attack. Ramirez led the league with 44 doubles, and he blasted 29 home runs with 20 stolen bases and a .514 slugging percentage in 2022.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York's offense is dominant, setting a sky-high baseline for the franchise. The Yankees led the AL with 807 runs scored in the regular season, and New York also finished at the top of the league with 254 home runs and 620 walks. The Yankees landed in the top three of the AL in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases, with Aaron Judge at the center of it all.

Judge is the front-runner for AL MVP after setting the American League record with 62 home runs. He also led the league with 133 runs scored, 131 runs batted in, a 1.111 OPS and 391 total bases. With Judge in the middle of the lineup, the Yankees are dangerous, and New York also has a stacked pitching staff. Cortes was an All-Star with a 2.44 ERA this season. From there, New York's bullpen ranked in the top three of the AL in wins above replacement, ERA and ground ball rate amongst relief corps.

