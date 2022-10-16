The New York Yankees will look to stay alive in their best-of-five series when they meet the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday. The Yankees (99-63), winners of the AL East division, trail the series 2-1 after the Guardians (92-70) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth of a 6-5 win on Saturday. Cleveland is looking to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. New York is looking to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2019.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,149-909, including a 13-12 edge in the playoffs. The Yankees are a –170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 6.5.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -170, Cleveland +143

Yankees vs. Guardians over-under: 6.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+105)

NYY: The Yankees are 4-1 in their last five Sunday games

CLE: The Guardians are 5-0 in their last five home games

Why you should back the Yankees



New York will look to save their season by sending right-hander Gerrit Cole to the mound. Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA during the regular season) won Game 1, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits, while walking one and striking out eight in a 4-1 triumph. Including the postseason, Cole has won four of his last five decisions, and has allowed four earned runs or fewer in each of his last 12 starts, going no fewer than five innings in any game since June 9.

In three starts against the Guardians this season, Cole is 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA. In 19 innings of work, he has allowed just 11 hits, three earned runs – all on home runs – while walking five and striking out 23. Offensively, center fielder Harrison Bader has flexing his muscle at the plate, and is batting .273 in the series. In the Game 3 loss on Saturday, he was 2-for-4 with a home run. Coming into the series, he was a .300 career hitter against Cleveland, with six hits in 20 at-bats, including two doubles, one homer and two RBIs.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland will counter with right-hander Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA). He took the loss in Game 1, but allowed four runs – three earned – on four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out five. Including the playoffs, Quantrill has won 11 of his last 12 decisions, and had a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees on April 23. In that game, he allowed three earned runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out two.

Offensively, the Guardians have been led by center fielder Steven Kwan, who has been on fire in the series. He is 6-for-14 with a double, home run and two RBIs. In Saturday's game, he was 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. In 147 games this season, Kwan was among the team's offensive leaders, batting .298 with six homers, 52 RBIs and 89 runs scored.

