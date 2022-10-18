After every other series in this round was finished by Saturday, the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians ALDS series won't be decided until Tuesday after Game 5 was rained out on Monday evening. It'll be a short turnaround for the winner with the Houston Astros waiting for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday evening. Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA in regular season) will now be the Game 5 starter for the Yankees after Jameson Taillon was slated to go on Monday. The Guardians were going to use Aaron Civale on Monday but their Game 5 starter is now officially listed as TBD.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: Cleveland +143, New York -170

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 7 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+140)

CLE: The Guardians are 47-36 in road games in 2022

NYY: The Yankees are 58-25 in home games this season

Why you should back the Yankees

The extra day gives New York a better starting option in Cortes and some much-needed rest for a taxed bullpen. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, meanwhile, helped power New York to the 4-2 win on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. He is batting .286 in the series with a double, home run and three RBIs. He hit just .224 during the regular season, but blasted 32 homers, 75 RBIs and scored 77 runs. He is a career .296 hitter against the Guardians with five doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBIs.

Also helping power the offense is right fielder Aaron Judge, who set the American League record with 62 home runs during the regular season. He hit his first postseason home run of the year on Saturday, and was 1-for-4 in Sunday's win. Judge batted .311 with 131 RBIs and 133 runs scored during the regular season. He had 28 doubles and 111 walks. He has 30 career postseason hits, including 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

Why you should back the Guardians

Civale could ultimately still be the starter for Cleveland, and he's pitched well recently, giving up no more than two earned runs in his last four starts. But the extra day also opens up the opportunity to use Shane Bieber in some capacity on short rest. He helped Cleveland pick up the win in Game 2 by striking out seven Yankees in a game he went 5.2 innings and gave up two earned runs. Bieber went 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA in the regular season.

Outfielders Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan have joined third baseman Jose Ramirez as the big bats in the postseason thus far for Cleveland. Ramirez is batting .333 in the postseason as he's logged nine hits, while Gonzalez and Kwan are tied for the second most hits on the team with seven.

