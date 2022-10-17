Teams looking to move one step closer to the World Series meet in a deciding Game 5 of the ALDS on Monday night when the Cleveland Guardians battle the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB playoffs. New York defeated Cleveland 4-2 on Sunday to force the series deciding game at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (99-63) won the AL East this season, their first division title since 2019. The Guardians (92-70) won the AL Central, their first division crown since 2018.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: Cleveland +130, New York -150

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+140)

CLE: The Guardians are 47-36 in road games in 2022

NYY: The Yankees are 58-25 in home games this season

Why you should back the Yankees

New York is expected to send right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mound. Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA during the regular season) took the loss in Game 2 when the Guardians scored two runs on three hits to lead off the 10th inning before he was replaced by Clarke Schmidt. Taillon had won three of his final four regular-season decisions. In his last start at Texas on Oct. 4, he received a no-decision after pitching six innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Offensively, center fielder Harrison Bader has been on fire during the postseason. He is hitting .286 with three homers and four RBI in the series. He hit a key two-run homer in Sunday's win to extend the series. He was a .300 career hitter against Cleveland coming into the postseason. In 20 at-bats, he had two doubles, one homer and two RBI. Since being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, Bader finished the regular season by hitting .250 with five home runs, 30 RBI and 38 runs scored.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is expected to counter with right-hander Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA). Civale finished the regular season on a roll, winning his last three starts, including a 9-2 victory over Kansas City on Oct. 5 in his last outing. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any outing since Aug. 28, in a 4-0 loss at Seattle.

Offensively, the Guardians have been paced by left fielder/designated hitter Josh Naylor. Naylor homered in Sunday's Game 4 and has hits in five of six postseason games, driving in three runs. He was a .256 hitter during the regular season with 20 homers, 79 RBI and 47 runs scored. In 10 regular-season games against the Yankees, he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two homers and five RBI. He has four hits in the series, including a double, home run and three RBI.

