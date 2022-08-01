It's trade season in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, meaning teams only have a few hours left to solidify their rosters for the stretch run. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. Nationals phenom Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market, and he could fetch one of the biggest trade packages ever seen after reportedly rejecting a contract extension offer in Washington.
Willson Contreras, Frankie Montas, Ian Happ, Noah Syndergaard and Josh Bell are some of the other notable names who could be moved by Tuesday night.
The majority of the action will likely come on Tuesday afternoon, but some teams are getting business done early. The Yankees have already acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals, and the Mariners gave their rotation a boost by trading for Luis Castillo of the Reds. The Padres then made the biggest move to date on Monday, getting All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers.
Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.
2022 MLB trade deadline tracker
Aug. 1
July 31
July 30
July 29
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|RHP Luis Castillo
|SS Noelvi Marte, SS Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt, RHP Andrew Moore
July 28
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|OF Tyler Naquin, LHP Phillip Diehl
|2B Hector Rodriguez, RHP Jose Acuna
July 27
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|OF Andrew Benintendi
|RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema, RHP Beck Way