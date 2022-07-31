luis-castillo-usatsi.png
It's trade season in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, meaning teams only have a few days left to shape their rosters for the stretch run. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. Nationals phenom Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market, and he could fetch one of the biggest trade packages ever seen after reportedly rejecting a contract extension offer in Washington. Willson Contreras, Frankie Montas, Ian Happ, Noah Syndergaard and Josh Bell are some of the other notable names who could be moved by Tuesday night. 

The majority of the action will likely come on Tuesday afternoon, but some teams are getting business done early. The Yankees have already acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals, and the Mariners gave their rotation a boost by trading for Luis Castillo of the Reds

Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 30

TEAMACQUIRED


Tampa Bay
OF David Peralta


Arizona
C Christian Cerda


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Chris Martin


Chi. Cubs
2B Zach McKinstry


TEAMACQUIRED


Philadelphia
2B Edmundo Sosa


St. Louis
LHP JoJo Romero


July 29

TEAMACQUIRED


Seattle
RHP Luis Castillo


Cincinnati
SS Noelvi Marte, SS Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt, RHP Andrew Moore


July 28

TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Mets
OF Tyler Naquin, LHP Phillip Diehl


Cincinnati
2B Hector Rodriguez, RHP Jose Acuna


July 27

TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
OF Andrew Benintendi


Kansas City
RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema, RHP Beck Way


July 23

TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Mets
1B Daniel Vogelbach


Pittsburgh
RHP Colin Holderman