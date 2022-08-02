Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams have less than 12 hours left to beef up their rosters ahead of a playoff push. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. Nationals phenom Juan Soto is the most notable name on the market, and he could fetch one of the biggest trade packages ever seen after rejecting a contract extension offer in Washington.
Most of the action will likely come Tuesday afternoon, but some teams aren't waiting to get business done. The Yankees have been one of MLB's busiest teams, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross. The Padres made a surprising splash Monday when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers, and the Mariners made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the top starting pitcher available.