Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline was set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams just finished bolstered their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.
The Yankees were one of MLB's busiest teams ahead of the deadline, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross, while sending Joey Gallo to the Dodgers. Before the Soto deal, the Padres made a surprising splash when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers. The Mariners, meanwhile, made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the top starting pitcher available.
Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.