Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline was set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams just finished bolstered their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.

The Yankees were one of MLB's busiest teams ahead of the deadline, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross, while sending Joey Gallo to the Dodgers. Before the Soto deal, the Padres made a surprising splash when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers. The Mariners, meanwhile, made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the top starting pitcher available.

Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.

Aug. 2

Atlanta RHP Raisel Iglesias





L.A. Angels RHP Jesse Chavez, LHP Tucker Davidson







Toronto INF Whit Merrifield





Kansas City INF Samad Taylor, RHP Max Castillo







Philadelphia RHP Noah Syndergaard





L.A. Angels OF Mickey Moniak, TBD







Minnesota RHP Michael Fulmer





Detroit RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long







Baltimore OF Brett Phillips





Tampa Bay Cash considerations







San Diego INF Brandon Drury





Cincinnati SS Victor Acosta







N.Y. Mets OF Darin Ruf





San Francisco INF J.D. Davis, LHP Thomas Szapucki, LHP Nick Zwack, RHP Carson Seymour







Philadelphia RHP David Robertson





Chi. Cubs RHP Ben Brown







Minnesota RHP Tyler Mahle





Cincinnati INF Spencer Steer, INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand, LHP Steve Hajjar







Philadelphia OF Brandon Marsh





L.A. Angels C Logan O'Hoppe







Boston 1B Eric Hosmer, 2B Max Ferguson, OF Corey Rosier





San Diego LHP Jay Groome







Toronto RHP Anthony Bass, RHP Zach Pop





Miami SS Jordan Groshans







San Diego OF Juan Soto, 1B Josh Bell





Washington LHP Mackenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, SS C.J. Abrams, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana







Minnesota RHP Jorge López





Baltimore RHP Yennier Cano, LHP Cade Povich, RHP Juan Nuñez, LHP Juan Rojas







Aug. 1

Atlanta OF Robbie Grossman





Detroit LHP Kris Anglin







Atlanta RHP Jake Odorizzi





Houston LHP Will Smith







St. Louis LHP José Quintana, RHP Chris Stratton





Pittsburgh RHP Johan Oviedo, INF Malcom Nuñez







Kansas City RHP Luke Weaver





Arizona 3B Emmanuel Rivera







Boston OF Tommy Pham





Cincinnati TBD







Houston C Christian Vázquez





Boston TBD







Houston OF/1B Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray





Baltimore RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott





Tampa Bay OF Jose Siri







N.Y. Yankees RHP Frankie Montas, RHP Lou Trivino





Oakland LHP JP Sears, LHP Ken Waldichuk, RHP Luis Medina, 2B Cooper Bowman







San Diego LHP Josh Hader





Milwaukee LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Robert Gasser, OF Esteury Ruiz







Atlanta INF Ehire Adrianza





Washington OF Trey Harris







July 31

July 30

July 29

July 28

July 27

July 23