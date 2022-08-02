frankie-montas-getty-1.png
Getty Images

Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline was set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams just finished bolstered their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.

The Yankees were one of MLB's busiest teams ahead of the deadline, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross, while sending Joey Gallo to the Dodgers. Before the Soto deal, the Padres made a surprising splash when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers. The Mariners, meanwhile, made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the top starting pitcher available.

Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker

Aug. 2

TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
RHP Raisel Iglesias


L.A. Angels
RHP Jesse Chavez, LHP Tucker Davidson


TEAMACQUIRED


Toronto
INF Whit Merrifield


Kansas City
INF Samad Taylor, RHP Max Castillo


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
CF Harrison Bader


St. Louis
LHP Jordan Montgomery


TEAMACQUIRED


Philadelphia
RHP Noah Syndergaard


L.A. Angels
OF Mickey Moniak, TBD


TEAMACQUIRED


Minnesota
RHP Michael Fulmer


Detroit
RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long


TEAMACQUIRED


Baltimore
OF Brett Phillips


Tampa Bay
Cash considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


Seattle
INF/OF Jake Lamb


L.A. Dodgers
Cash considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


San Diego
INF Brandon Drury


Cincinnati
SS Victor Acosta


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Mets
OF Darin Ruf


San Francisco
INF J.D. Davis, LHP Thomas Szapucki, LHP Nick Zwack, RHP Carson Seymour


TEAMACQUIRED


Philadelphia
RHP David Robertson


Chi. Cubs
RHP Ben Brown


TEAMACQUIRED


Minnesota
RHP Tyler Mahle


Cincinnati
INF Spencer Steer, INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand, LHP Steve Hajjar


TEAMACQUIRED


Philadelphia
OF Brandon Marsh


L.A. Angels
C Logan O'Hoppe


TEAMACQUIRED


Boston
1B Eric Hosmer, 2B Max Ferguson, OF Corey Rosier 


San Diego
LHP Jay Groome


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Dodgers
OF Joey Gallo


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Clayton Beeter


TEAMACQUIRED


Toronto
RHP Anthony Bass, RHP Zach Pop


Miami
SS Jordan Groshans


TEAMACQUIRED


San Diego
OF Juan Soto, 1B Josh Bell


Washington
LHP Mackenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, SS C.J. Abrams, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana


TEAMACQUIRED


Minnesota
RHP Jorge López


Baltimore
RHP Yennier Cano, LHP Cade Povich, RHP Juan Nuñez, LHP Juan Rojas


Aug. 1

TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
OF Robbie Grossman


Detroit
LHP Kris Anglin


TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
RHP Jake Odorizzi


Houston
LHP Will Smith


TEAMACQUIRED


St. Louis
LHP José Quintana, RHP Chris Stratton


Pittsburgh
RHP Johan Oviedo, INF Malcom Nuñez


TEAMACQUIRED


Boston
C Reese McGuire


Chi. White Sox
LHP Jake Diekman


TEAMACQUIRED


Kansas City
RHP Luke Weaver


Arizona
3B Emmanuel Rivera


TEAMACQUIRED


Boston
OF Tommy Pham


Cincinnati
TBD


TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
C Christian Vázquez


Boston
TBD


TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
OF/1B Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray


Baltimore
RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott


Tampa Bay
OF Jose Siri


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Frankie Montas, RHP Lou Trivino


Oakland
LHP JP Sears, LHP Ken Waldichuk, RHP Luis Medina, 2B Cooper Bowman


TEAMACQUIRED


Tampa Bay
RHP Garrett Cleavinger


L.A. Dodgers
OF German Tapia


TEAMACQUIRED


San Diego
LHP Josh Hader


Milwaukee
LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Robert Gasser, OF Esteury Ruiz


TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
RHP Scott Effross


Chi. Cubs
RHP Hayden Wesneski


TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
INF Ehire Adrianza


Washington
OF Trey Harris


July 31

TEAMACQUIRED


San Francisco
INF Dixon Machado


Chi. Cubs
RHP Raynel Espinal


July 30

TEAMACQUIRED


Tampa Bay
OF David Peralta


Arizona
C Christian Cerda


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Chris Martin


Chi. Cubs
2B Zach McKinstry


TEAMACQUIRED


Philadelphia
2B Edmundo Sosa


St. Louis
LHP JoJo Romero


July 29

TEAMACQUIRED


Seattle
RHP Luis Castillo


Cincinnati
SS Noelvi Marte, SS Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt, RHP Andrew Moore


July 28

TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Mets
OF Tyler Naquin, LHP Phillip Diehl


Cincinnati
2B Hector Rodriguez, RHP Jose Acuna


July 27

TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Yankees
OF Andrew Benintendi


Kansas City
RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema, RHP Beck Way


July 23

TEAMACQUIRED


N.Y. Mets
1B Daniel Vogelbach


Pittsburgh
RHP Colin Holderman