Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams have less than eight hours left to beef up their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a boatload of top prospects to Washington.

A majority of the action will likely come Tuesday afternoon, but some teams aren't waiting to get business done. The Yankees have been one of MLB's busiest teams, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross. The Padres made a surprising splash Monday when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers, and the Mariners made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the top starting pitcher available.

Willson Contreras, Ian Happ and Noah Syndergaard are some of the other notable names who could be moved by Tuesday night.

Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? We have you covered below with our 2022 MLB trade deadline tracker.

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker

Aug. 2

San Diego OF Juan Soto, 1B Josh Bell





Washington LHP Mackenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, SS C.J. Abrams, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana, 1B Eric Hosmer (pending no-trade clause)







Minnesota RHP Jorge López





Baltimore RHP Yennier Cano, LHP Cade Povich, RHP Juan Nuñez, LHP Juan Rojas







Aug. 1

Houston OF Robbie Grossman





Detroit LHP Kris Anglin







Atlanta RHP Jake Odorizzi





Houston LHP Will Smith







St. Louis LHP José Quintana, RHP Chris Stratton





Pittsburgh RHP Johan Oviedo, INF Malcom Nuñez







Kansas City RHP Luke Weaver





Arizona 3B Emmanuel Rivera







Boston OF Tommy Pham





Cincinnati TBD







Houston C Christian Vázquez





Boston TBD







Houston OF/1B Trey Mancini, RHP Jayden Murray





Baltimore RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Chayce McDermott





Tampa Bay OF Jose Siri







N.Y. Yankees RHP Frankie Montas, RHP Lou Trivino





Oakland LHP JP Sears, LHP Ken Waldichuk, RHP Luis Medina, 2B Cooper Bowman







San Diego LHP Josh Hader





Milwaukee LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Robert Gasser, OF Esteury Ruiz







Atlanta INF Ehire Adrianza





Washington OF Trey Harris







July 31

July 30

July 29

July 28

July 27

July 23