Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams have less than eight hours left to beef up their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline is not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a boatload of top prospects to Washington.
A majority of the action will likely come Tuesday afternoon, but some teams aren't waiting to get business done. The Yankees have been one of MLB's busiest teams, acquiring starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross. The Padres made a surprising splash Monday when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers, and the Mariners made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the top starting pitcher available.