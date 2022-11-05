HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have made a change on their World Series roster before Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, swapping out Yuli Gurriel for catcher Korey Lee. Roster changes can only be made due to injury and a player can't be removed and then placed back on the roster, so this is it for Gurriel in the 2022 Fall Classic.

Gurriel was injured when he was tagged out after a rundown between third base and home plate in the seventh inning of Game 5.

Obviously there's the blow to the head, but his knee also landed in an awkward position.

"He wasn't crying but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager DustyBaker said Saturday when announcing the roster moves. "He really wanted to play."

Gurriel is a free agent after the season and could now have played his last game for Houston.

The replacement at first base is Trey Mancini, who hasn't hit in a while, putting up a .176/.258/.364 after the Astros acquired him at the trade deadline. Worse yet, he's 0 for 18 with seven strikeouts in the playoffs.

It's worth mention that the addition of Lee gives the Astros three catchers. Catcher Christian Vazquez has played first base before -- he did so nine times this year with the Red Sox before being traded to the Astros -- so maybe he's an option there or as DH. He also hasn't hit well since joining the team, just .250/.278/.308 in the regular season, and has gone 3 for 14 in the playoffs.

Gurriel didn't have a good season at the plate, but he's a great defensive first baseman and he hit .347/.360/.490 in the playoffs. This is certainly a downgrade for Houston.