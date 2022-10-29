The 2022 World Series between the Phillies and Astros had an error before the players could even take the field. Houston tasked Black Pumas singer Eric Burton with singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday's Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, and while his vocals were strong at times, his lyric memorization left much to be desired.

Burton, 33, made several mistakes while belting out the anthem, including singing, "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" not once but twice. Take a look:

The crowd was largely forgiving to Burton, giving him a big applause after his rendition. Perhaps the band's Texas roots came to his advantage.

Burton isn't new to performing with the world watching, so nerves wouldn't seem to be the issue. His band, Black Pumas, has performed at the Grammy Awards, President Joe Biden's inauguration, the NFL Draft, "Today," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Late Show" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Whatever the reason was for Burton's blunder, MLB fans can rest assured knowing the World Series can only improve from there. Game 1 between the Astros and Phillies is currently in progress, with Game 2 coming Saturday night in Houston.