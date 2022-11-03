Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined to throw the second ever World Series no-hitter on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, and the first since Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956. The Astros' victory draws the best-of-seven series even at 2-2 with Game 5 awaiting on Thursday.

Javier, who threw 5 1/3 one-hit innings in his first postseason start this October against the New York Yankees, did his part by holding the Phillies off the board for the game's first six innings. It was the second time this year that Javier had been part of a combined no-hit effort, with the first coming against those Yankees on June 25. At least two people in the stadium were not surprised by the result -- Javier's parents, who evidently predicted he would throw a no-no in Game 4.

After the game, Javier told FOX's Ken Rosenthal through an interpreter that his parents -- who were in attendance -- told him that he was going to throw a no-hitter. "I just came out holding onto God, trying to be positive, trying to take the strike zone," he said. "It's funny, my parents...told me I was going to throw a no-hitter, and thanks to God I was able to accomplish that."

Rosenthal followed up, asking Javier if his parents really had told him he was going to throw a no-hitter. To that, Javier said: "Yeah, they told me last night," with a smile. Javier reiterated that he believed there was a chance he and the Astros could accomplish the feat if they just stayed positive.

It should be noted that while Javier doesn't have the name-brand recognition enjoyed by some of his teammates, including Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., he did have the lowest batting average against during the regular season of any pitcher with at least 100 innings.

The Astros' combined no-hitter is the first of its kind in World Series history. It's also just the third no-hitter or perfect game in postseason history. The Phillies were on the right side of what had been the most recent: the late Roy Halladay's blanking of the Cincinnati Reds as part of the 2010 National League Division Series.