With the 2022 World Series shifting to Philadelphia, where the Astros eat has become a source of controversy. At least one local restaurant has allegedly received backlash from Houston fans after not being able to accommodate the Astros' request for catering.

Angelo's Pizzeria turned down the Astros when approached about possible catering deal. Angelo's was initially accused of providing food for Houston, but they emphatically denied that claim in an Instagram story.

After that post hit social media, owner Danny DiGiampietro says the restaurant immediately got backlash from Houston fans on social media. DiGiampietro told the New York Post that Angelo's simply couldn't accommodate the Astros on such short notice.

"We have no problem cooking for anybody," DiGiampietro said. "The problem was where it was just so late. I have to be here at 3, 4 in the morning to bake all the bread. There was just no way, so it didn't work out.

"People are telling me there are stories that we left the Astros malnourished and all that, and that was not the case at all. There was no nefarious intention behind it and there was no ill will."

Once Houston fans got the store's information, "all hell broke loose" for Angelo's, according to DiGiampietro. Some Houston fans even found DiGiampietro's home address and license plate and shared them online.

One Twitter user claiming to be a cousin of an Angelo's employee alleged that Astros fans called in with bomb threats. DiGiampietro also claimed that callers have been heckling the store for a couple of days now.

"There are TikTok challenges to throw cheesesteaks in my face, you get $250... The girls [working at Angelos] were saying that people with southern accents were calling the phones, telling us to 'eat s-t' and ordering pizzas," DiGiampietro said. "It turned into this whole thing, then it got picked up by news outlets."

Mike's BBQ was also thought to have shot down the Astros went asked about catering for the team, based on a screenshot posted by the restaurant, but the establishment explained that it would never deny food to anyone. Instead, Houston had the wrong information, and Mike's directed the team to the proper eatery.

The Astros are in need of some nourishment after the Phillies hammered them, 7-0, in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Houston needs a win in the worst way on Wednesday night, or the Phillies will have the chance to close out the series at home on Thursday.

Game 4 begins at 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox and streaming on fuboTV (try for free), with the Phillies putting Aaron Nola back on the mound for the start. He will go up against the Astros' Cristian Javier, who threw 5 1/3 shutout innings against the New York Yankees in his last appearance.