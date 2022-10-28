Minute Maid Park hosts Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday evening. The Houston Astros welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town, with both teams well-rested after dominant performances in the previous round. Houston posted the best record in the American League this season, winning 106 games, and the Astros are unbeaten in the playoffs. Philadelphia is 9-2 in the 2022 MLB playoffs after an 87-win campaign in 2022. Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA in playoffs) will start Game 1 for Philadelphia while Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA) will be on the hill for Houston.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as the money-line favorite for this 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 6.5 in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Astros vs. Phillies picks or World Series predictions, see what SportsLine expert Allie O'Neill has to say.

O'Neill was pursuing her biochemical engineering degree when she started betting MLB and NHL sides, totals and props. Through predictive modeling and data mining, she created algorithms that quickly made her successful in both sports. Allie loves the analytics of sports betting and constantly is trying to apply advanced metrics to get an edge. She's also gone a whopping 22-7 in her last 29 money-line MLB picks, returning more than $1,300 to bettors.

Now, O'Neill has set her sights on Astros vs. Phillies. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Phillies vs. Astros:

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Philadelphia +143, Houston -170

Phillies vs. Astros over-under: 6.5 runs

Phillies vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+140)

PHI: The Phillies are 44-43 on the road this season

HOU: The Astros are 59-26 at home this season

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is a powerful offensive team, and that is on full display in the playoffs. The Phillies were in the top three of the National League in slugging percentage (.422) and total bases during the regular season, and Philadelphia has 16 home runs and 23 doubles in 11 playoff games. Philadelphia leads the 2022 MLB playoffs with a .442 slugging percentage, and the Phillies posted top-five regular season marks in hits, home runs, runs scored, batting average, OPS and on-base percentage.

Kyle Schwarber led the National League with 46 home runs during the regular season, and he has a 1.442 OPS in the last seven playoff games. In addition, Bryce Harper is a two-time MVP with a .419/444/.907 slash line during the playoffs, and he has five home runs and six doubles in 11 postseason contests. Philadelphia's bullpen is also strong, producing a 3.19 ERA in 42.1 playoff innings, and the Phillies can lean on Nola as an elite starting pitching option after he had a WHIP of 0.96 in the regular season, ranking seventh in Major League Baseball.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston's offense is impressive, but the Astros are arguably better in run prevention. Verlander will take the ball in Game 1 for Houston, and the former MVP is also the frontrunner for 2022 AL Cy Young honors. Verlander led the American League with a 1.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP this season, striking out 185 batters with only 29 walks in 175 innings. He posted a 1.64 ERA in regular season home starts, and Verlander dominated the Yankees in his last outing, giving up only one run with 11 strikeouts and one walk across six innings.

Houston's bullpen is also elite, leading MLB with a 2.80 ERA and 10.45 strikeouts per nine innings during the regular season. The Astros also led the American League in wins above replacement from relief pitchers, and Houston's bullpen has been untouchable in the playoffs. The Astros have a 0.82 ERA from relief pitchers in 33 playoff innings, generating 42 strikeouts against only 10 walks against high-powered Seattle and New York offenses.

How to make Astros vs. Phillies picks

O'Neill is leaning Under on the total, and she has identified a critical x-factor that has her backing one side of the money line.

