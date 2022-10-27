The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet to begin the 2022 World Series on Friday. Game 1 pits Philadelphia's Aaron Nola against Houston's Justin Verlander in a battle of ace starting pitchers. Houston posted the AL's best record with 106 wins this season, and the Astros are 7-0 in the playoffs. Philadelphia entered the 2022 MLB playoffs with only 87 wins before reeling off a 9-2 postseason stretch.

First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as the -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 6.5 in the latest Phillies vs. Astros odds. Before making any Astros vs. Phillies picks or World Series predictions, see what SportsLine expert Allie O'Neill has to say.

O'Neill was pursuing her biochemical engineering degree when she started betting MLB and NHL sides, totals and props. Through predictive modeling and data mining, she created algorithms that quickly made her successful in both sports. Allie loves the analytics of sports betting and constantly is trying to apply advanced metrics to get an edge. She's also gone a whopping 22-7 in her last 29 money-line MLB picks, returning more than $1,300 to bettors.

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Philadelphia +143, Houston -170

Phillies vs. Astros over-under: 6.5 runs

Phillies vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+140)

PHI: The Phillies are 44-43 on the road this season

HOU: The Astros are 59-26 at home this season

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is red-hot in the playoffs. The Phillies are 9-2 overall and performing at the highest level on offense of any playoff team. Philadelphia has 16 home runs and 23 doubles in 11 playoff games, leading MLB with a .442 slugging percentage as a team. Bryce Harper is in the middle of that attack, with the two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star blasting five home runs and six games in the playoffs. Harper has an outrageous slash line of .419/.444/.907 in 11 postseason games, and he posted a .514 slugging percentage during an injury-plagued regular season.

Nola struggled last time out against the Padres but he opened the playoffs with gems against the Braves and Cardinals. He gave up no earned runs and struck out a combined 12 in those two starts.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston's offense is impressive, but the Astros are arguably better in run prevention. Verlander is expected to take the ball in Game 1 for Houston, and the former MVP is also the frontrunner for 2022 AL Cy Young honors. Verlander led the American League with a 1.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP this season, striking out 185 batters with only 29 walks in 175 innings. He posted a 1.64 ERA in regular season home starts, and Verlander dominated the Yankees in his last outing, giving up only one run with 11 strikeouts and one walk across six innings.

Houston's bullpen is also elite, leading MLB with a 2.80 ERA and 10.45 strikeouts per nine innings during the regular season. The Astros also led the American League in wins above replacement from relief pitchers, and Houston's bullpen has been untouchable in the playoffs. The Astros have a 0.82 ERA from relief pitchers in 33 playoff innings, generating 42 strikeouts against only 10 walks against high-powered Seattle and New York offenses.

