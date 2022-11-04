astros-phillies-getty-1.png
Getty Images

The Houston Astros are one win away from a World Series title. The Astros won back-to-back games on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies to take a 3-2 series lead in the 2022 Fall Classic. Houston threw a combined no-hitter in Game 4 before winning a nail-biter in Game 5. The two teams will travel to Texas on Friday before Saturday night's Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are the No. 1 seed on the American League side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the league crown. Houston was a flawless 7-0 to start the postseason and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx. 

The sixth-seeded Phillies were the final team in the NL bracket in these expanded playoffs, but are now 11-5 in the postseason and have knocked out the NL Central champion Cardinals, the NL East champion Braves and the upstart Padres. Bryce Harper hit the biggest home run of his life Sunday, launching a two-run blast in the eighth inning to give the Phillies an NLCS Game 5 win over San Diego.

Below you can find the complete World Series schedule, TV broadcast information and odds (the Astros enter as pretty substantial favorites).

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV channelLive stream

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies at Astros

PHI 6, HOU 5 (10)

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies at Astros

HOU 5, PHI 2

Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 3: Astros at Phillies

PHI 7, HOU 0

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 4: Astros at Phillies

HOU 5, PHI 0

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 5: Astros at Phillies

HOU 3, PHI 2

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 6: Phillies at Astros

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Nov. 6

Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

2022 World Series odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)

Odds to win the World Series

  • Astros: -600
  • Phillies: +450