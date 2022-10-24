The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting this weekend. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a perfect 7-0 to start the playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The last team the Astros lost against? That would be the Phillies, who clinched a playoff spot in Houston on Oct. 3. They now have ambitions of celebrating in Houston again after a magical run that has seen them capture their first National League pennant since 2009. The sixth-seeded Phillies were the final team in the NL bracket in these expanded playoffs, but are 9-2 in the postseason and have knocked out the NL Central champion Cardinals, the NL East champion Braves and the upstart Padres. Bryce Harper hit the biggest home run of his life Sunday, launching a two-run blast in the eighth inning to give the Phillies an NLCS Game 5 win over San Diego.

It's been an exciting October so far, but fans are going to have to wait four baseball-less days until the World Series gets going. Both teams will be well-rested by the time the fist pitch of the Fall Classic is thrown Friday night.

Game times were announced Monday, and below you can find the complete World Series schedule, TV broadcast information and odds (the Astros enter as pretty substantial favorites).

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

Date Matchup Time TV channel Live stream Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1: Phillies at Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2: Phillies at Astros 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 4: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5: Astros at Phillies (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6: Phillies at Astros (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free)

2022 World Series odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)

Odds to win the World Series

Astros: -190

Phillies: +170

Correct series score

Astros in 6: +375

Astros in 7: +400

Astros in 5: +475

Phillies in 6: +600

Phillies in 7: +650

Astros in 4: +650

Phillies in 5: +900

Phillies in 4: +1400

Game 1 odds