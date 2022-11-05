astros-phillies-getty-3.png
The Houston Astros have the chance to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. The Philadelphia Phillies have the chance to force a Game 7. The 2022 World Series has shifted back to Houston and will finish up this weekend with Game 6 on Saturday and Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary). The Astros enter with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning two games in a row at Citizens Bank Park.

The Astros are the No. 1 seed on the American League side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the league crown. Houston was a flawless 7-0 to start the postseason and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx. 

The sixth-seeded Phillies were the final team in the NL bracket in these expanded playoffs, but knocked out the NL Central champion Cardinals, the NL East champion Braves and the upstart Padres to reach the Fall Classic.

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV channelLive stream

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies at Astros

PHI 6, HOU 5 (10)

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies at Astros

HOU 5, PHI 2

Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 3: Astros at Phillies

PHI 7, HOU 0

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 4: Astros at Phillies

HOU 5, PHI 0

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 5: Astros at Phillies

HOU 3, PHI 2

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 6: Phillies at Astros

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Nov. 6

Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

2022 World Series odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)

Odds to win the World Series

  • Astros: -600
  • Phillies: +450