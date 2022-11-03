The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly.
The Astros are the No. 1 seed on the American League side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the league crown. Houston was a flawless 7-0 to start the postseason and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx.
The sixth-seeded Phillies were the final team in the NL bracket in these expanded playoffs, but are now 10-3 in the postseason and have knocked out the NL Central champion Cardinals, the NL East champion Braves and the upstart Padres. Bryce Harper hit the biggest home run of his life Sunday, launching a two-run blast in the eighth inning to give the Phillies an NLCS Game 5 win over San Diego.
Below you can find the complete World Series schedule, TV broadcast information and odds (the Astros enter as pretty substantial favorites).
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV channel
|Live stream
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1: Phillies at Astros
Fox
|fuboTV (try for free)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2: Phillies at Astros
Fox
|fuboTV (try for free)
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Game 3: Astros at Phillies
Fox
|fuboTV (try for free)
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 4: Astros at Phillies
Fox
|fuboTV (try for free)
Thursday, Nov. 3
Game 5: Astros at Phillies
8:03 p.m. ET
Fox
|fuboTV (try for free)
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 6: Phillies at Astros
8:03 p.m. ET
Fox
|fuboTV (try for free)
Sunday, Nov. 6
Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)
8:03 p.m. ET
Fox
|fuboTV (try for free)
2022 World Series odds
(Via Caesars Sportsbook)
Odds to win the World Series
- Astros: -200
- Phillies: +170