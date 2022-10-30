The 2022 World Series is tied, 1-1, after the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split the first two games off the best-of-seven series at Minute Maid Park. The teams are off on Sunday, and the series will resume Monday at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.

The Astros are the No. 1 seed on the American League side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the league crown. Houston was a flawless 7-0 to start the postseason and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx.

The sixth-seeded Phillies were the final team in the NL bracket in these expanded playoffs, but are now 10-3 in the postseason and have knocked out the NL Central champion Cardinals, the NL East champion Braves and the upstart Padres. Bryce Harper hit the biggest home run of his life Sunday, launching a two-run blast in the eighth inning to give the Phillies an NLCS Game 5 win over San Diego.

Below you can find the complete World Series schedule, TV broadcast information and odds (the Astros enter as pretty substantial favorites).

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

Date Matchup Time/Score TV channel Live stream Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1: Phillies at Astros PHI 6, HOU 5 (10) Fox fuboTV (try for free) Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2: Phillies at Astros HOU 5, PHI 2 Fox fuboTV (try for free) Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Tuesday, Nov. 1 Game 4: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5: Astros at Phillies 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6: Phillies at Astros (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free) Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV (try for free)

2022 World Series odds

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)

Odds to win the World Series