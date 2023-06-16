The 2023 College World Series gets underway on Friday with a pair of intriguing matchups. The CWS schedule begins at 2 p.m. ET with TCU vs. Oral Roberts followed by No. 2 Florida vs. No. 7 Virginia at 7 p.m. ET. All games are held at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Caesars Sportsbook lists TCU as the -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest College World Series odds, while Florida is -140 in the late game. Before making any college baseball picks, be sure to check out the CWS predictions from SportsLine's Allan Bell.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 College Baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. Currently this postseason, he has gone 10-5 in Regionals and 8-5 in Super Regionals for a combined total of 18-10 in picks for a 64.2% winning clip.

Top College World Series picks today

One of Bell's CWS picks: He's backing TCU -1.5 (-110) on the run line in the 2 p.m. ET matchup against Oral Roberts. Both these teams have made surprising runs through the tournament to make it to this point. Neither side was a national seed and TCU got by Indiana State in the Super Regionals, while Oral Roberts advanced through its Regional as the No. 4 seed and then upset Oregon in the Super Regional.

Bell gives the edge to the Horned Frogs and he likes the run line in this case because the money line has reached an expensive -170 mark.

"Oral Roberts is your Cinderella this season but the clock could soon strike midnight," Bell told SportsLine. "Charles Schwab Field is a much larger ballpark than most college teams are used to and teams like TCU who consistently put the ball in play will have the advantage. Coupled with the fact that the Horned Frogs are the most aggressive team in the field on the bases, look for them to stretch singles into doubles with such a large outfield as well as stealing bases consistently, TCU is a nightmare to deal with every single inning." See who else to back here.

