Seven teams remain at the 2023 College World Series and another one will head home on Monday. It's an elimination game when Tennessee and No. 8 Stanford meet up at 2 p.m. ET in Omaha, and the latest 2023 College World Series odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Vols as -135 (risk $135 to win $100) favorites, with the over/under set at 9.5.

That's the appetizer to one of the most anticipated matchups of the season as No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest takes on No. 5 LSU at 7 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons are listed at -170, with the total also set at 9.5 in the CWS odds for that one. Before making any college baseball picks, be sure to check out the CWS predictions from SportsLine's Allan Bell.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 College Baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. Currently this postseason, he has gone 10-5 in Regionals, 8-5 in Super Regionals and 1-1 in the College World Series for a combined total of 20-14 in picks for a 58.8% winning clip. Anybody following him has seen big returns.

Now Bell has looked at the College World Series lines for Monday and revealed four best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top College World Series picks today

One of Bell's CWS picks for Monday: He's taking the Over 9.5 in the Tennessee vs. Stanford matchup at 2 p.m. ET.

Tennessee's bats were quiet against LSU ace Paul Skenes on Saturday, but he's the best arm the Vols will see at the CWS. Entering that matchup, the Vols had averaged 6.5 runs per game in the college baseball tournament. The Cardinal, meanwhile, have averaged 5.8 runs per game in the tournament. Even with both teams sending solid pitchers to the mound -- Chase Dollander for Tennessee and Quinn Mathews for Stanford -- Bell believes these teams have enough offense to clear the number.

"Stanford gets leadoff runners on better than anyone in the country," Bell told SportsLine. "Look for the Vols to get started at the plate early because facing anyone other than Paul Skenes is a welcomed blessing." See who else to back here.

How to make College World Series picks for Monday

Bell has also locked in three other strong picks for Monday, including "a nice one-two option" in the big LSU vs. Wake Forest showdown. You can see what it is, plus get Bell's CWS picks for the rest of the postseason, at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Monday's CWS action? Visit SportsLine now to see college baseball picks from the expert who is on an 20-14 roll, and find out.